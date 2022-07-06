Kashmir Pandit employees protest demanding their relocation

Kashmiri Pandit employees working under the prime minister’s employment package on Wednesday held a protest sit-in near the city centre here, demanding their relocation.

Scores of the Kashmiri Pandit employees assembled at Pratap Park, near Lal Chowk city centre here and held a sit-in. The employees have been protesting against killing of their colleague Rahul Bhat inside his office in Chadoora on May 12. They have been demanding their relocation in the wake of spurt in target killings. The protests will continue till the government acts, the Pandits said. “The government has done nothing and stayed silent on our demand for relocation. If the administration talks to us, then only can a solution be found,” Pankaj Kaul, an employee who resides in Sheikhpora Colony in Budgam district, said.

Another protesting employee – Nirupama – said the KP employees do not feel safe and secure.

“We do not have any security or safety. Our protests will continue till they do not take any step towards our relocation,” she said. Nirupama said either they should be relocated or the administration should give them a breathing time till zero militancy is achieved here.

“Until the target killings do not stop, we will not go to our offices. The administration should take steps for our safety and security,” she said.

