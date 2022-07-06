Left Menu

Kashmir Pandit employees protest demanding their relocation

Our protests will continue till they do not take any step towards our relocation, she said. Nirupama said either they should be relocated or the administration should give them a breathing time till zero militancy is achieved here.Until the target killings do not stop, we will not go to our offices.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-07-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 19:24 IST
Kashmir Pandit employees protest demanding their relocation
  • Country:
  • India

Kashmiri Pandit employees working under the prime minister’s employment package on Wednesday held a protest sit-in near the city centre here, demanding their relocation.

Scores of the Kashmiri Pandit employees assembled at Pratap Park, near Lal Chowk city centre here and held a sit-in. The employees have been protesting against killing of their colleague Rahul Bhat inside his office in Chadoora on May 12. They have been demanding their relocation in the wake of spurt in target killings. The protests will continue till the government acts, the Pandits said. “The government has done nothing and stayed silent on our demand for relocation. If the administration talks to us, then only can a solution be found,” Pankaj Kaul, an employee who resides in Sheikhpora Colony in Budgam district, said.

Another protesting employee – Nirupama – said the KP employees do not feel safe and secure.

“We do not have any security or safety. Our protests will continue till they do not take any step towards our relocation,” she said. Nirupama said either they should be relocated or the administration should give them a breathing time till zero militancy is achieved here.

“Until the target killings do not stop, we will not go to our offices. The administration should take steps for our safety and security,” she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022