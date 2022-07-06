Left Menu

Boy found brutally murdered in J-K’s Kathua

PTI | Kathua/Jammu | Updated: 06-07-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 21:22 IST
A 10-year-old boy was found brutally murdered in this district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

Four suspects including three juveniles have been detained in connection with the case, they said.

Praney Kumar did not return home from private tuition in his Saidpur village on Tuesday and later his body stuffed in a gunny bag was recovered from the bushes on the outskirts of the village shortly after midnight, a police official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, R C Kotwal said the boy was found brutally murdered with his mouth shut with a tape and his limbs tied.

His body also bore injury marks which indicate that he resisted his murder, the officer said, adding the exact cause of the death will be known only after the postmortem report is received.

“We have detained four persons in connection with the murder and one of them is a major, Pawan Kumar Saini, who is a neighbor of the deceased boy. The other three are juveniles,” Kotwal said, adding “it is a heinous crime and will be thoroughly investigated”.

Police said animosity was believed to be the main reason behind the murder.

