Prosecutor: July 4 parade shooter confessed to police

PTI | Highlandpark | Updated: 06-07-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 21:38 IST
The man charged with killing seven people when he unleashed a hail of bullets on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago confessed to police that he fired on the crowd, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

An Illinois judge ordered that the suspected gunman be held without bail. Police found the shells of 83 bullets and three ammunition magazines on the rooftop that he fired from, Lake County Assistant State's Attorney Ben Dillon said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

