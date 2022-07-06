UPDATE 1-Burkina Faso ex-president Compaore to return, says Ivory Coast

Blaise Compaore, the former president of Burkina Faso who was ousted in an uprising, will return to his country to take part in a reconciliation process, the government of neighbouring Ivory Coast said on Wednesday.

Compaore has been in exile in Ivory Coast since he was ousted in 2014 after 27 years of rule. In April this year, a military tribunal in Burkina Faso sentenced Compaore in absentia to life imprisonment for complicity in the 1987 murder of his predecessor Thomas Sankara in a coup.

