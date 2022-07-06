Left Menu

2 arrested for kidnapping, raping girl in UP

The FIR was lodged against the four accused and an unidentified doctor. We are investigating the matter, said Saifni SHO Praveen Kumar.The victim was taken for medical examination on Wednesday and produced before the Magistrate Court to record her statement, he said.Two accused, Shivavtar Yadav and Akash Sharma, were arrested on Wednesday morning, the police officer said.

PTI | Rampur | Updated: 06-07-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 21:59 IST
Two persons, including a village head, were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping and raping a girl, police said. According to the FIR, the 17-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by Devendra and Jogendra Yadav on July 3, and taken to a clinic on a motorcycle where she was sedated.

She was allegedly then taken to another place where the duo along with the village head and another person raped her and abandoned her in that place, the FIR stated. ''The FIR was lodged against the four accused and an unidentified doctor. We are investigating the matter,'' said Saifni SHO Praveen Kumar.

The victim was taken for medical examination on Wednesday and produced before the Magistrate Court to record her statement, he said.

Two accused, Shivavtar Yadav and Akash Sharma, were arrested on Wednesday morning, the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

