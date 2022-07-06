Left Menu

BJP worker detained for stabbing party district president's son in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-07-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 22:12 IST
BJP worker detained for stabbing party district president's son in Rajasthan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A BJP worker was detained on Wednesday for allegedly stabbing the son of the party's district president of Rajsamand in Rajasthan after he was stopped from attending a party meeting, police said.

The accused, identified as Kartik, was stopped from entering the venue of the BJP district executive committee meeting in Nathdwara town of Rajsamand district by Arvind Singh, the son of BJP district president Man Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police Chhagan Singh Rajpurohit said.

Kartik attacked Arvind Singh with a knife after the meeting got over. He was admitted to a hospital for treatment where his condition was stated to be critical, the police officer said.

He said that Kartik has been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and taken into custody for interrogation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022