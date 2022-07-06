BJP worker detained for stabbing party district president's son in Rajasthan

A BJP worker was detained on Wednesday for allegedly stabbing the son of the party's district president of Rajsamand in Rajasthan after he was stopped from attending a party meeting, police said.

The accused, identified as Kartik, was stopped from entering the venue of the BJP district executive committee meeting in Nathdwara town of Rajsamand district by Arvind Singh, the son of BJP district president Man Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police Chhagan Singh Rajpurohit said.

Kartik attacked Arvind Singh with a knife after the meeting got over. He was admitted to a hospital for treatment where his condition was stated to be critical, the police officer said.

He said that Kartik has been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and taken into custody for interrogation.

