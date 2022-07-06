Two Nagpur cops face music for giving nod for night party

Two police personnel were suspended by the Nagpur police commissioner for giving permission for a night party without informing their seniors, an official said on Wednesday.

The action was taken after the police conducted a raid around 11.30 pm on Sunday at a farmhouse in Khasarmari village on Wardha Road when the party, where liquor was being served to guests, was on, he said.

The suspended personnel were identified as Head Constable Sanjay Gaikwad and Constable Dhruv Pande, attached to the Hingna police station in Nagpur city, the official said.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar issued their suspension orders.

The duo had given permission for the night party, attended by mostly young men and women, without informing the CP office and this came to light during the scrutiny of documents, the official said.

An offence was registered against the party organiser, Chhagan Patel, the owner of Girnar Farm, and one Shiv Wadettiwar. Items worth Rs 10 lakh, including liquor, were seized from the farmhouse, he said.

