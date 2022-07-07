Police: July 4 mass shooting thwarted in Virginia's capital
The shooting sent hundreds of people fleeing in fear and set off an hourslong manhunt.
Police in Richmond, Virginia, said Wednesday that they thwarted a planned July 4 mass shooting after receiving a tip that led to arrests and the seizure of multiple guns — an announcement that came just two days after a deadly mass shooting on the holiday in a Chicago suburb.
Authorities announced the alleged plot in a news release that did not include any additional information.
A spokesperson for the police department said two people have been arrested but did not identify them or provide other details. Chief Gerald Smith planned a news conference for Wednesday afternoon.
The alleged thwarted plot was planned for the same day that a gunman opened fire from a rooftop during a July 4 parade in the affluent Chicago suburb of Highland Park, killing seven people and injuring more than three dozen.
Robert E Crimo III was charged with seven counts of murder Tuesday. The shooting sent hundreds of people fleeing in fear and set off an hourslong manhunt. Authorities have not yet identified a motive.
