Police: July 4 mass shooting thwarted in Virginia's capital

The shooting sent hundreds of people fleeing in fear and set off an hourslong manhunt.

PTI | Richmond | Updated: 07-07-2022 00:09 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 00:09 IST
Police in Richmond, Virginia, said Wednesday that they thwarted a planned July 4 mass shooting after receiving a tip that led to arrests and the seizure of multiple guns — an announcement that came just two days after a deadly mass shooting on the holiday in a Chicago suburb.

Authorities announced the alleged plot in a news release that did not include any additional information.

A spokesperson for the police department said two people have been arrested but did not identify them or provide other details. Chief Gerald Smith planned a news conference for Wednesday afternoon.

The alleged thwarted plot was planned for the same day that a gunman opened fire from a rooftop during a July 4 parade in the affluent Chicago suburb of Highland Park, killing seven people and injuring more than three dozen.

Robert E Crimo III was charged with seven counts of murder Tuesday. The shooting sent hundreds of people fleeing in fear and set off an hourslong manhunt. Authorities have not yet identified a motive.

