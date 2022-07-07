Islamic State claims responsibility for prison break in Nigeria's capital

Islamic State on Wednesday claimed responsibility for an attack on a prison in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, which resulted in dozens of inmates escaping, the group's Amaq news agency reported on its Telegram channel.

Around 440 inmates are on the run after a suspected raid by Islamist Boko Haram militants on a prison in Abuja on Tuesday night, an interior ministry official said.

