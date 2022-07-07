Left Menu

Islamic State claims responsibility for prison break in Nigeria's capital

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2022 00:35 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 00:35 IST
Islamic State on Wednesday claimed responsibility for an attack on a prison in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, which resulted in dozens of inmates escaping, the group's Amaq news agency reported on its Telegram channel.

Around 440 inmates are on the run after a suspected raid by Islamist Boko Haram militants on a prison in Abuja on Tuesday night, an interior ministry official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

