Britain's Northern Ireland minister resigns
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-07-2022 11:33 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 11:31 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's minister for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis, quit on Thursday, saying he no longer believed the values of honesty, integrity and mutual respect were being upheld by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government.
Lewis joined around 40 politicians who have quit government positions in the last two days in an effort to force Johnson out of power. Helen Whately, a junior treasury minister, also quit on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- treasury
- Brandon Lewis
- Northern Ireland
- Johnson
- Britain
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Treasury's new tribal office takes aim at tax, finance inequities -Yellen
UK's Boris Johnson hopes Rwanda visit will help people shed 'condescending attitudes'
UK's Boris Johnson to meet Prince Charles in Rwanda amid asylum seekers' deportation row
EXCLUSIVE-Boris Johnson signals UK's willingness to demine, help export grain from Ukraine
US STOCKS-Futures rise as lower Treasury yields boost high-growth stocks