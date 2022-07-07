Left Menu

Fire breaks out at office in Delhi's Janakpuri; no casualty reported

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 13:54 IST
Fire breaks out at office in Delhi's Janakpuri; no casualty reported
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at an office in west Delhi's Janakpuri on Thursday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

Five fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control in a short time, but a firefighter sustained injuries in the operation, they said.

Two women found unconscious inside the office were also taken to hospital, they said.

A call about the fire was received at 11:13 am informing that some people were trapped inside the burning office, Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service said.

One Raj Singh, involved in the fire-fighting, received cut injuries on his hand and was taken to hospital. He is stable, Garg said.

The exact reason for the fire is being ascertained, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022