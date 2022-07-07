Fire breaks out at office in Delhi's Janakpuri; no casualty reported

A fire broke out at an office in west Delhi's Janakpuri on Thursday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

Five fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control in a short time, but a firefighter sustained injuries in the operation, they said.

Two women found unconscious inside the office were also taken to hospital, they said.

A call about the fire was received at 11:13 am informing that some people were trapped inside the burning office, Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service said.

One Raj Singh, involved in the fire-fighting, received cut injuries on his hand and was taken to hospital. He is stable, Garg said.

The exact reason for the fire is being ascertained, he said.

