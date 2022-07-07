United States provides additional $3m to support political processes in DR Congo

The United States government announced an additional $3 million to support transparent, credible, and inclusive political processes in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). This $3 million includes $2 million from USAID's Elections and Political Processes Fund and $1 million in new funding from the Department of State's Africa Regional Democracy Fund, and will support international and local observation of the DRC's 2023 presidential and legislative elections by qualified, non-partisan observers.

Timely and accurate reporting on the DRC's electoral process by independent, impartial observers will help citizens understand, participate in, and trust their elections. The Biden-Harris Administration welcomes President Tshisekedi's commitment, which he reinforced at the Summit for Democracy, to hold elections on time and his invitation for electoral observers. Support for strengthened elections and political processes will contribute to freer, fairer, and more inclusive elections in the DRC and further establish a culture of democratic electoral reform.

The United States, through USAID's DRC Elections Integrity Activity, will continue to support the DRC's Independent National Electoral Commission and civil society organizations through November 2024. This activity trains, coaches, and develops organizational resources for electoral staff and poll workers, provides post-election observation and analysis. USAID also supports civil society organizations to provide civic education and strengthen the participation of women, youth, and marginalized communities in electoral processes, and will support civil society and media in their efforts to raise awareness and counter misinformation about electoral and political processes.

The United States will continue to stand in partnership with the Congolese people as they prepare to participate in transparent, credible, and inclusive elections to select their national leaders.

(With Inputs from APO)