Attack on off duty police Sergeant in Eastern Cape condemned

Eastern Cape Police Commissioner, Lt Gen Nomthetheleli Mene, has condemned the wanton attack on an off duty police Sergeant in Zwide on Tuesday evening.

Provincial spokesperson, Col Priscilla Naidu, said the Sergeant is from the SAPS Mounted Unit.

She said: "[He] returned home at about 9.45pm and after parking his vehicle in his yard in Scheepers Road, he went to lock his gate. He was met by two unknown males who enquired from him about a certain person.

"When the police officer replied in the negative, one of the males forced open the gate while the other fired a shot at the member. Member returned fire and chased after them down the street. One suspect fell in the street and the other one jumped into a white bakkie that was waiting around the corner and they drove off. A pistol was also found".

Naidu said the deceased person was unknown at this stage.

She said SAPS Kwazakele detectives were investigating an inquest as well as cases of murder, possession of a prohibited firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Lt Gen Mene has called on the communities to come forward with any information that could lead to the arrest of the second suspect.

"Any attack on a police officer is a direct attack on the authority of the State. Police members are an asset to our communities and their safety is a priority. Such attacks is a grave concern and the perpetrators of these attacks on police must be arrested and brought to book," said Lt Gen Mene.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)