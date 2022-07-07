New UK ministers for housing, education appointed
British lawmaker Greg Clarke has been appointed as the country's new levelling up secretary, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street office said on Thursday.
Another lawmaker, James Cleverly, previously junior minister for Europe and North America, was appointed as education minister, Downing Street said.
