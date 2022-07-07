Left Menu

New UK ministers for housing, education appointed

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-07-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 16:21 IST
British lawmaker Greg Clarke has been appointed as the country's new levelling up secretary, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street office said on Thursday.

Another lawmaker, James Cleverly, previously junior minister for Europe and North America, was appointed as education minister, Downing Street said.

