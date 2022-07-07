Security beefed up in Manipur town after mob torches Myanmar sentry post over killing of Tamils

A day after a mob from Manipur's Moreh entered neighbouring Myanmar and torched a small army sentry post in protest against the killing of two Tamil men in that country, the authorities have tightened security in the border town, officials said on Thursday.

Additional personnel of the local police and paramilitary forces were deployed in Moreh in Tengnoupal district, where prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been imposed since Wednesday.

''The Manipur government is doing its best to bring home the bodies of the two Tamils. We are waiting for the Myanmar and India governments to sort out ways to hand over the bodies,'' Tribal Affairs and Hills Minister Letpao Haokip said.

P Mohon (28) and Aiyanaar (35), who were auto drivers in Moreh, were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Myanmar's Tamu, a town around two kilometres from the international border, on Tuesday. A large number of protesters from Moreh on Wednesday afternoon went a few metres inside Myanmar and set the sentry post of the army afire over the ''failure'' of the administration there to hand over the mortal remains of two men who were shot dead in Tamu town.

According to the protestors, the two had gone to Tamu from Moreh to attend the birthday party of a person they know. Their bodies are now in Tamu hospital.

Moreh town is home to a large number of Tamils who are descendants of families that were forced to leave Myanmar during a political upheaval decades ago. They are engaged mainly in small businesses. Tengnoupal Deputy Commissioner Mannuamching on Wednesday evening clamped prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC in the entire Moreh town, banning the assembly of five or more people and carrying of stones, sticks or firearms.

The DC has also advised all inhabitants of Moreh and surrounding villages not to venture into Myanmar without proper documents.

Six Moreh-based organisations including one of the Tamils have submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister N Biren Singh requesting the government to initiate formalities with Myanmar to get the mortal remains of the two men. They also demanded that an ex-gratia be paid to the families of the deceased. PTI COR NN NN

