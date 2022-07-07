After six years, actor Sreejith Ravi held in POCSO case again

Six years after being held for allegedly exposing himself to some minor girls, popular Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi landed in police custody again on Thursday for an alleged similar act targeting two children here, police said.

The actor was arrested based on a complaint filed by the parents of the children that an unidentified person, who came in a black car, had behaved indecently with the two minors in a nearby park on July 4, they said.

Later in the day, Ravi was produced before a magistrate court here which sent him to 14- day judicial remand, police added.

The parents of the affected children told the media that though they initially did not bother to lodge a complaint with the police, the accused had followed the children again the next day which prompted them to approach the law enforcers.

They also said the children could not identify the actor during the time of the crime but only said he looked very familiar to them.

During the investigation, police examined the CCTV visuals in the area and managed to find the car and later discovered it was owned by Ravi.

''The complainant children identified the accused. The FIR was registered and he was submitted before the court,'' a police officer said here.

Various sections of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act including Section 11 (1) and 12 have been slapped against the 46-year old actor, son of well-known actor TG Ravi.

Earlier, he was arrested in a POCSO case in 2016 based a complaint by a group of school girls in Palakkad that he had allegedly exhibited nudity at them.

The girls had complained to their principal that the actor had clicked pictures of them on his mobile and allegedly made indecent gestures while they were on their way to school, police said.

The girls had noted the number of the car and it was found to be that of Ravi, who, however, had denied the allegations.

Ravi was then arrested under IPC Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of women) and POCSO Act from a film shooting location at Ottapalam in Palakkad on September 1, 2016.

A local court later granted conditional bail to the actor the next day. Ravi, known for his villainous as well as slapstick roles, has acted in over 70 Malayalam films.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)