Soldier injured in accidental firing during training exercise in J-K's Poonch dies

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-07-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 16:52 IST
A soldier who was injured in an accidental firing during a training exercise in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district succumbed to his injuries, officials said on Thursday.

The soldier was identified as Sepoy Rishkesh Choubey of the Army's Mahar Regiment, they said.

Choubey was among two soldiers who suffered splinter injuries during a training exercise at the Jhallas field firing range on Wednesday evening, the officials said.

They were hospitalized. Later, Choubey succumbed to his injuries, they said.

General Officer Commanding (GoC), 16 Corps, Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, and all ranks salute the braveheart for his supreme sacrifice, a Jammu-based defense spokesperson said.

