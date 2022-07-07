Soldier injured in accidental firing during training exercise in J-K's Poonch dies
- Country:
- India
A soldier who was injured in an accidental firing during a training exercise in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district succumbed to his injuries, officials said on Thursday.
The soldier was identified as Sepoy Rishkesh Choubey of the Army's Mahar Regiment, they said.
Choubey was among two soldiers who suffered splinter injuries during a training exercise at the Jhallas field firing range on Wednesday evening, the officials said.
They were hospitalized. Later, Choubey succumbed to his injuries, they said.
General Officer Commanding (GoC), 16 Corps, Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, and all ranks salute the braveheart for his supreme sacrifice, a Jammu-based defense spokesperson said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Army
- Poonch
- Corps
- Sepoy Rishkesh Choubey
- Kashmir
- Jhallas
- Jammu
- Manjinder Singh
- Mahar
ALSO READ
Flood fears in Kashmir due to incessant rain
Tale of two Kashmirs: While India implements new projects, PoK remains undeveloped
One terrorist held as NIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir in TRF conspiracy case
Tourist guide drowns, trekker missing in Kashmir
Pak rejects India’s plan to hold meeting of G20 countries in Kashmir: Foreign Office