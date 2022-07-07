Left Menu

Officials told to promptly comply with court orders

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-07-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 17:38 IST
Officials told to promptly comply with court orders
  • Country:
  • India

The first bench of the Madras High Court was informed on Thursday that the Tamil Nadu government had given instructions to all higher officials and the heads of departments to comply with court orders promptly or to prefer appeals well in time, to avoid contempt proceedings.

A GO dated July 6, issued by State Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, was produced before the bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice N Mala, today.

About two days ago, while dealing with another case, the bench had indicted the government for not implementing its orders. The non-implementation ultimately resulted in initiating contempt proceedings and the court passing strictures or imposing costs, the bench had bemoaned.

The GO instructed the Additional Chief Secretaries, Secretaries of all the departments, district Collectors and the heads of the departments to promptly implement the orders of the courts wherever possible and if it could not be complied with, to prefer appeals without loss of time.

And the bench recorded its appreciation for issuing the GO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022