Three women rescued from flesh trade in Thane; female agent held

Police on Thursday said they have rescued three women who were allegedly pushed into the flesh trade and arrested a female agent who was part of a prostitution racket in Thane city of Maharashtra.

Officials of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) busted the flesh trade racket after carrying out a raid during which they arrested the female agent from near a hotel in the Talao Pali area of the city, an official release said.

The agent was allegedly involved in pushing women into the flesh trade and was trapped after the police sent a decoy customer, it said.

Three women were rescued during the raid and later sent to a care center, the release said.

An offense under relevant sections of the IPC as well as the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) was registered at the Naupada police station against the arrested woman, it added.

