Sridhar Chiruvolu, Saurabh Shukla get one-year extension in PMO
- Country:
- India
Senior bureaucrats Sridhar Chiruvolu and Saurabh Shukla were Thursday given one-year extension as joint secretary and director in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), according to a Personnel Ministry order.
Chiruvolu, a 2001-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Bihar cadre, has been given extension as joint secretary, PMO beyond August 4, 2022, it said.
Shukla, a 2005-batch Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IA&AS), has been given one-year extension as the director, PMO, beyond October 19, 2022, the order said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
'Agnipath' may not be roiling Bihar anymore but JD(U)-BJP ties remain on the rocks
Bihar legislature's monsoon session begins on Friday
Bihar BJP chief fires fresh salvo at JD(U)
Communal tension in north Bihar district over vandalisation of temple idol
Prashant Kishor taunts Nitish Kumar on Bihar roads