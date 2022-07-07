Sridhar Chiruvolu, Saurabh Shukla get one-year extension in PMO

Senior bureaucrats Sridhar Chiruvolu and Saurabh Shukla were Thursday given one-year extension as joint secretary and director in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Chiruvolu, a 2001-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Bihar cadre, has been given extension as joint secretary, PMO beyond August 4, 2022, it said.

Shukla, a 2005-batch Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IA&AS), has been given one-year extension as the director, PMO, beyond October 19, 2022, the order said.

