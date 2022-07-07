Jyotiraditya Scindia takes charge as Union Steel Minister

Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia took charge as Union Steel Minister in addition to his existing portfolio of Minister of Civil Aviation at Udyog Bhawan here today. Secretary, Ministry of Steel, Shri Sanjay Singh welcomed the Minister at the Steel Ministry.

After taking the charge of newly assigned Steel Ministry, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed his commitment to fulfilling the trust and expectations of the Prime Minister and the country. The Minister said that "it is well known that the steel sector plays a vital role in nation-building. The aim is to take the sector to its highest potential so that it becomes a strong engine of growth in the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision".

Shri Scindia represents Madhya Pradesh as Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha and is Cabinet Minister for the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Steel. He has also been a five-term Member of Parliament which includes four terms in the Lok Sabha (2002-04, 2004-09, 2009-14 & 2014-19). Shri Scindia began his journey in public service in 2002. In 2008 he served as the Minister of State of Tele Communications, Posts & IT; in 2009 as Minister of State Commerce & Industry and then, in 2012 as Minister of Power (Independent Charge).

Shri Scindia holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Harvard University, USA and an MBA degree from the Graduate School of Business, Stanford University, USA.

(With Inputs from PIB)