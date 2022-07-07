Left Menu

Demonetised notes with Rs 62 lakh face value seized in Delhi; 2 held

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 18:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two people were arrested from East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area for possessing old currency notes having a face value of around Rs 62 lakh, police said on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, one of the accused Azad Singh, 48, a resident of Escort Colony in Greater Noida, was apprehended from near the Laxmi Nagar Metro Station on Wednesday. Subsequently, another person Ezaz Ahmad, 45, a local, was also arrested, a senior police officer said.

A bag and a polybag containing old currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denominations, totally carrying a face value of 61,97,000, were recovered from them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said.

According to the police, the arrested men claimed that they purchased the old notes by paying Rs 10 lakh in new currency notes.

Teams of the Special Staff, Special Cell, Intelligence Bureau and Special Branch were called for a joint interrogation to probe any foul play or any other angle, police said.

Action against the duo has been initiated under the Specified Bank Notes (Classification of Liabilities) Act-2017, the DCP said.

The Income Tax department, Enforcement Directorate and RBI have also been apprised of the incident, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

