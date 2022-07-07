Left Menu

Man booked for offering reward for chopping off Nupur Sharma's tongue

Raids are being carried out to nab the accused, police said.

Updated: 07-07-2022 19:52 IST
Man booked for offering reward for chopping off Nupur Sharma's tongue
The Nuh police has booked a man for allegedly declaring a reward of Rs 2 crore for cutting off the tongue of now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her remarks on Prophet Mohammed during a TV debate.

The action by police came after a purported video of Salaheri resident Irshad Pradhan declaring the reward surfaced on social media.

The video showed him asking a Youtuber to cut off Sharma's tongue and get the reward on behalf of the entire Mewat region.

''Get her tongue and take Rs 2 crore. Do it and take money right now,'' the man is seen saying in the video.

''We have identified the accused and booked him. Action will be taken as per the law,” said Nuh SP Varun Singla said.

The SP said the social media cell of police has also been pressed into service to ensure that no such instigating content is supported or circulated in district.

''We appeal to people not to spread such videos and communal content,'' added Singla. Raids are being carried out to nab the accused, police said.

