Man booked for offering Rs 2 crore reward for Nupur Sharma's tongue

The Nuh police has booked a man for allegedly declaring a Rs 2 crore reward for cutting off the tongue of now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her remarks on Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate.

The action by the police came after a purported video of Salaheri resident Irshad Pradhan declaring the reward surfaced on social media.

In Chandigarh, asked to comment on the issue, state Home Minister Anil Vij said strict action would be taken as per the law.

''Those elements who want to disturb peace in the country will be dealt with strictly,'' he said.

The video purportedly showed Pradhan offering the reward to a Youtuber on behalf of entire Mewat to cut off Sharma's tongue. Tension had erupted in the area after the video was widely shared on social media. ''Bring her tongue and take Rs 2 crore. Do it and take the money right now,'' the man is heard purportedly saying in the video.

Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla said police have identified the accused and booked him under relevant provisions of the IPC.

''Action will be taken as per the law. Our social media cell too has been pressed into action to ensure no such instigating content is supported or circulated in the district,'' he said.

''We appeal to people to not spread such videos and communal content,'' Singla added.

The Police said that the FIR against Irshad Pradhan and others was registered at the City Nuh police station.

''Main accused Irshad did not just say this on video but later also uploaded the same on his Facebook page. Police teams are conducting raids to nab him,'' a senior police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)