MCD's central zone to hold weekly hearings to resolve employees' grievances

The central zone of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will hold hearings twice a week to resolve the grievances of its employees, especially sanitation workers, officials said on Thursday.

This comes after the MCD launched the 'Jan Sunwai' campaign last month to address the problems of people, saying this effort would prove to be a ''milestone in the dissemination of civic services''.

The central zone of the MCD has started a new initiative for the redressal of grievances of its employees, especially sanitation workers, through hearings that would be held every Wednesday and Friday from 3-5 PM, the MCD said in a statement.

Employees can fix the date of hearing by contacting the office of the deputy commissioner with the relevant documents, it said.

