Agnipath scheme: Rajnath Singh to brief Parliamentary Consultative Committee on Defence

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will brief a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee on Defence that is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on July 11 (Monday), 2022. Singh will brief the Committee members about various aspects of the recently-launched Agnipath scheme, through which recruitment of soldiers in all the three Services will henceforth take place.

Defence Secretary, three Service Chiefs and other senior officials of Ministry of Defence are likely to be present, Ministry of Defence informed today. On July 2, Defence Ministry announced that the Indian Army and Navy have started registration for recruitment of Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme. Under the scheme, Agniveers will be recruited in the Army, Navy and Air Force for 4 years.

After four years, up to 25 per cent of them could be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness, and medical fitness. The remaining 75 per cent will be eligible for 'Seva Nidhi' packages of 11-12 lakh rupees. They will also be provided with skill certificates and bank loans for their second career. (ANI)

