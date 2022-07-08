Left Menu

Noida man tries to 'redeem cash points' on credit card, loses Rs 4.50 lakh

PTI | Noida | Updated: 08-07-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 11:59 IST
Noida man tries to 'redeem cash points' on credit card, loses Rs 4.50 lakh
  • Country:
  • India

A lucrative offer to redeem cash points on credit card cost a Noida resident dearly as he lost over Rs 4.50 lakh to cyber criminals who duped him by posing as bank representatives, according to police.

Two of the suspects, Gurmeet Singh and Surendra Singh -- both residents of Delhi -- were arrested by the Noida Cyber Cell on Thursday while two of their partners have been identified but are at large, police said.

The arrests were made after an FIR was lodged by Vishal Chaudhary at the Phase 2 police station in which he alleged a fraud of Rs 4.53 lakh with him.

“The complainant informed police that he had got a call from a person who identified himself as an official of his bank. The caller then told him about an offer to redeem points on his credit card purchases and expenses,” a police spokesperson said.

“The caller later directed Chaudhary to a hoax website and sought his credit card details, including confidential information, after which over Rs 4.50 lakh were transferred from the complainant's account,” the spokesperson said, citing the complaint.

The accused told police that they had floated a hoax website, listing lucrative schemes for redeeming points on credit card purchases. They called up people by posing as bank officials in order to trap the gullible, the official said.

An FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating) and under provisions of the Information Technology Act, police said.

Meanwhile, police have urged the general public to be cautious during online transactions and activities.

On noticing any cyber fraud, people can immediately report the matter at dedicated helpline number 1930 or 112, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
3
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022