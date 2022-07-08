J&K LG cancels police SI recruitment; recommends CBI probe
Culprits will be brought to justice soon, Sinha said.Its a first big step towards securing future of our youth govt will soon decide future course of action for fresh recruitment, the LG said.Last month, Sinha had ordered an inquiry into the selection of police sub-inspectors after allegations of fraud in the recruitment process surfaced.The list of successful 1,200 successful candidates was declared by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board on June 4.Over 97,000 candidates had appeared in the exam for the posts.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday canceled the police sub-inspector recruitment following allegations of irregularities and recommended a CBI probe into the selection process.
Taking to Twitter, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the culprits will be brought to justice soon.
"JKP Sub-Inspector recruitment has been canceled & a CBI probe has been recommended into the selection process. Culprits will be brought to justice soon,'' Sinha said.
''It's a first big step towards securing the future of our youth & govt will soon decide the future course of action for fresh recruitment," the LG said.
Last month, Sinha had ordered an inquiry into the selection of police sub-inspectors after allegations of fraud in the recruitment process surfaced.
The list of successful 1,200 successful candidates was declared by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board on June 4.
Over 97,000 candidates appeared in the exam for the posts. However, soon after the declaration of the result online, unsuccessful candidates took to the street alleging fraud in the recruitment process.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Restoration work gathers pace on Jammu-Srinagar NH; Mughal road cleared for traffic
BSF western command chief reviews security situation in Jammu ahead of Amarnath Yatra
Boulders blocking Jammu-Srinagar NH blasted, traffic movement likely by Friday noon: Officials
Amarnath Yatra: 5000 personnel to be deployed in Jammu city for security
Boulders on Jammu-Srinagar NH cracked using explosives, stranded vehicles to be let first: Officials