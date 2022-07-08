China voices shock after shooting of ex-Japan PM Abe
China is shocked by the shooting of ex-Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, is ready to extend condolences to his family and hopes he will be out of danger and recover soon, a foreign ministry spokesman told a daily briefing in Beijing on Friday.
Abe, Japan's longest-serving premier, was in grave condition on Friday after being shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election in the city of Nara. Public broadcaster NHK said a man had opened fire with what appeared to be a homemade gun.
