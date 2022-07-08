Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: CRPF jawan feared drowned in rivulet in Bijapur district

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 08-07-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 14:45 IST
Chhattisgarh: CRPF jawan feared drowned in rivulet in Bijapur district
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) CoBRA unit is feared drowned in a rivulet during a search operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place when the 210th battalion of the CRPF's elite unit Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) was on a search operation in the forest of Silver area in the morning, an official said.

One of the jawans of the battalion got swept away while crossing a flooded rivulet around 7.30 am, he said.

Security personnel along with villagers have launched a search operation in the area for the missing trooper, identified as Suraj R, a native of Kerala, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022