Kremlin: Russia has used only a fraction of its potential in Ukraine

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-07-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 15:02 IST
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Russia has used only a small portion of its potential in its "special military operation" in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia had barely started in Ukraine and dared the West to try to defeat it on the battlefield, while insisting that Moscow was still open to the idea of peace talks. "Russia's potential is so great that only a small portion of it is being used in the special operation," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on a conference call with reporters.

