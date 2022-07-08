HC dismisses diamond trader's plea challenging LOC issued in SFIO probe against Nirav Modi

The Bombay High Court has dismissed a petition filed by a diamond trader being probed in connection with a case against fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, challenging the lookout circular (LOC) issued against him by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) of the Union government.

A division bench of Justices P B Varale and S M Modak on July 5 dismissed the petition filed by Ramesh Shah seeking a direction to the SFIO to forthwith withdraw the travel restrictions imposed on him.

The court in its order, which was made available on Friday, said that the present case was a serious fraud wherein a huge loss has been caused to the public exchequer and certain offenders are yet to be nabbed.

The bench further noted that the SFIO was justified in submitting that there was some material to show that Shah had not supplied true and complete information regarding the funds he had invested to purchase shares of Gitanjali Gems, owned by absconding offender Choksi.

''The investigating agency (SFIO) needs to unearth various links and if the petitioner is permitted to travel abroad, the possibility of evading the probe and ultimately hampering the investigation cannot be ruled out,'' the court said.

Shah, who is a diamond importer, exporter and manufacturer, had claimed that he had purchased certain shares in Gitanjali Gems Limited in 2015 and sold the same 18 months later after taking necessary clearance from the SEBI.

In September 2019, Shah got a notice from the SFIO stating that an investigation was set up into the affairs of Gitanjali Gems and he was directed to submit certain documents in relation to the shares he had purchased.

In August 2020, the probe agency issued a summons to Shah directing him to appear before it and not leave the country without prior permission from the SFIO.

Shah claimed that he had appeared before the concerned officer of the SFIO and submitted the requisite documents, and after that, he had sought permission from the agency to travel abroad for business, but there was no positive response, following which he approached the high court.

The petitioner's advocate Abhinav Chandrachud had argued that Shah has the fundamental right to travel abroad and issuance of LOC only on suspicion of the SFIO is an infringement of this fundamental right.

The SFIO's advocate S K Halwasia, while opposing the plea, contended that the companies controlled by Choksi and Modi had collectively defaulted Rs 20,000 crore and that the initial probe revealed that Shah had obtained funds from entities controlled by Choksi and he had used the same to acquire 5.80 percent shareholding in Gitanjali Gems.

