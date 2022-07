BRIEF-EMA Says PRAC Starts Review On Risk Of Neurodevelopmental Disorders With Topiramate

European Medicines Agency: * EMA: MEETING HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE PHARMACOVIGILANCE RISK ASSESSMENT COMMITTEE (PRAC) 4-7 JULY 2022: 08/07/2022

* EMA: MEDICINES CONTAINING NOMEGESTROL OR CHLORMADINONE; PRAC RECOMMENDS NEW MEASURES TO MINIMISE RISK OF MENINGIOMA * EMA: PRAC STARTS REVIEW ON RISK OF NEURODEVELOPMENTAL DISORDERS WITH TOPIRAMATE

* EMA: PRAC STARTS REVIEW OF TOPIRAMATE TO ASSESS DATA ON POTENTIAL RISK OF NEURODEVELOPMENTAL DISORDERS IN KIDS EXPOSED TO MEDICINE DURING PREGNANCY

