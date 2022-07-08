Left Menu

Nepalese nationals among 10 held as Noida cops bust illegal casino

The Noida police on Friday said it has busted an illegal casino set up inside a flat at a housing society and arrested 10 people, including Nepalese nationals, from the spot.Deputy Commissioner of Police Central Noida Harish Chander said the local Bisrakh police station was tipped off on Thursday night about illegal gambling at the society in Greater Noida West.The casino was set up on Wednesday only.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 08-07-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 17:18 IST
The Noida police on Friday said it has busted an illegal casino set up inside a flat at a housing society and arrested 10 people, including Nepalese nationals, from the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Harish Chander said the local Bisrakh police station was tipped off on Thursday night about illegal gambling at the society in Greater Noida (West).

''The casino was set up on Wednesday only. Bisrakh police station officials had got an input about some people visiting the casino today (Friday),'' Chander said.

''A total of 10 people, including four women, were arrested from the spot. Over Rs 1 lakh cash and liquor bottles among other items were seized,'' the officer said.

Two people who set up the casino have been identified but are still at large, DCP Chander said, adding that efforts were underway to ensure their quick arrest.

