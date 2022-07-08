Left Menu

2 held over businessman’s suicide in Assam

PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 08-07-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 18:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were arrested on Friday for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 32-year-old businessman, who had named them in a video purportedly recorded minutes before killing himself, in Assam's Dibrugarh town, police said.

The investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the alleged suicide, and whether more people were involved in the matter, they said.

"We have arrested two persons from Lumding, who were named in the video that was purportedly recorded by the victim before he killed himself," Additional SP, Dibrugarh, Bitul Chetia, told PTI.

He said a case against the accused has been registered under different sections of the Indian Penal Code, including section 306, which deals with abetment to suicide.

Vineet Bagaria had allegedly hanged himself at his residence in Shani Mandir Road of Dibrugarh town on Thursday and recorded a video prior to it, claiming that he was taking the extreme step due to repeated threats by three individuals, including the two who were apprehended.

Bagaria's father, a local Aam Aadmi Party leader, had on Thursday evening filed an FIR at Dibrugarh Police Station against the persons named by his son. The family has also previously approached the police with written complaints against the accused.

As per the complaint, the Bagaria family had given on rent a shop to one of the accused, who had sublet it to another person, who is among the two arrested in the case so far. Subsequently, when they were asked to vacate the shop, the tenants allegedly stopped paying rent and started threatening the Bagarias.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

