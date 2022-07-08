Maha: Man commits house breaking thefts after losses in gold business; held
A man who once ran a gold distilling business has been arrested after he allegedly took to stealing following losses, a Thane police official said on Friday.Abhijit Aloke Rai 38, a resident of Kamathipura in Mumbai, has revealed he was involved in at least 13 house breaking thefts HBTs in Mumbai, Mira Bhayander and Vasai areas, Deputy Commissioner of Police Kalyan Sachin Gujnal told reporters.His arrest has solved a case involving theft of 100 tolas a tola is around 11.7 grams of gold besides silver from a home in Tilaknagar in Dombivali.
- Country:
- India
A man who once ran a gold distilling business has been arrested after he allegedly took to stealing following losses, a Thane police official said on Friday.
Abhijit Aloke Rai (38), a resident of Kamathipura in Mumbai, has revealed he was involved in at least 13 house breaking thefts (HBTs) in Mumbai, Mira Bhayander and Vasai areas, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kalyan) Sachin Gujnal told reporters.
''His arrest has solved a case involving theft of 100 tolas ( a tola is around 11.7 grams) of gold besides silver from a home in Tilaknagar in Dombivali. Probing the case, Manpada police checked CCTV footage and followed inputs, leading to Rai's arrest,'' he said.
''We have recovered 712 grams of gold ornaments and 257.89 grams of silver ornaments, all worth Rs 35 lakh, from him. He had a gold distilling business but took to thefts after suffering losses, he has told police,'' the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dombivali
- Kalyan
- Tilaknagar
- Vasai
- Kamathipura
- Mumbai
ALSO READ
Kalyan Jewellers opens 3 new stores in Maha, Delhi
Kalyan Jewellers reports robust revenue growth in June quarter
Maha: Two held with 272 kg cannabis worth Rs 47 lakh in Dombivali
Midfielder Manisha Kalyan signs two-year deal with Apollon Ladies FC
100 percent prepared for UEFA Champions League: Manisha Kalyan