Corruption case: HC grants bail to former Punjab minister Vijay Singla

The High Court here on Friday granted bail to former Punjab health minister Vijay Singla in connection with a corruption case.

''The Bench of Justice Lisa Gill allowed the bail plea and granted regular bail,'' Singla's counsel Vinod Ghai said. The counsel said that they submitted before the Punjab and Haryana High Court that investigation in the matter is complete and Singla has not objected to the prosecution's request to take his voice samples.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had sacked Singla from his cabinet and earlier said the decision was made after he came to know that Singla was demanding one per cent commission in tenders and purchases of his department.

Mann had ordered the registration of an FIR against Singla after which he was arrested on May 24. Earlier, a court in Mohali had rejected Singla's bail plea after which he had approached the high court. Vijay Singla, 52, was elected as an MLA from the Mansa seat. He had defeated Punjabi singer and Congress candidate Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also called Sidhu Moosewala. Singla is a dental surgeon. Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)