Murder case: Allahabad HC denies bail to former MP

The Allahabad High Court has rejected the bail plea of former MP Rizwan Zaheer in a murder case. In January, Pappu, a former nagar panchayat president of Tulsipur in Balrampur district, was murdered, the case in which six people, including Rizwan Zaheer, his daughter and son-in-law were arrested.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-07-2022 00:34 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 00:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Allahabad High Court has rejected the bail plea of former MP Rizwan Zaheer in a murder case. The Lucknow Bench of the court observed that Rizwan has a criminal history and whenever he came out from the jail, he indulged in a serious offence. He was charged with having got Firoj Ahmad, alias Pappu, Balrampur district killed. According to prosecution, Firoj wanted an assembly ticket from the Samajwadi Party from Tulsipur constituency whereas Rizwan wanted a ticket for his daughter.

It was alleged that due to political enmity, Rizwan conspired to get Firoj killed. In January, Pappu, a former nagar panchayat president of Tulsipur in Balrampur district, was murdered, the case in which six people, including Rizwan Zaheer, his daughter and son-in-law were arrested.

