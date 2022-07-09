Left Menu

Delhi govt asks all dept heads for time-bound resolution of public grievances

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2022 09:33 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 09:33 IST
Delhi govt asks all dept heads for time-bound resolution of public grievances
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government aiming to further good governance has asked all heads of departments to ensure that the pending public grievances are resolved in a time bound manner and pendency of such complaints are brought down, officials said on Saturday.

In a recent meeting of senior officers including Delhi Chief Secretary, need for weekly review of redressal mechanism of pending public grievances was outlined, they said.

''The periodic review will ensure that the pending grievances received through centralized public grievance redress and monitoring system (CPGRAMS) and public grievance monitoring system (PGMS) are resolved in a time-bound manner,'' said a senior officer.

The Administrative Reforms Department of the Delhi government is mandated to compile the information of department-wise pendency on PGMS and CPGRAM platforms.

This information is to be provided to the office of Chief Secretary every fortnight on e-samikSha portal for perusal and necessary action, said a circular issued by the Administrative Reforms (AR) department.

The issue of pendency of public grievances has been configured on e-samiksha portal.

The government has instructed all the heads of departments to curb the pendency and take necessary steps to resolve them on priority, officials said.

The department will also upload such information on pendency of PGMS and CPGRAMS every fortnightly on the e-samiksha portal.

The heads of departments are required to closely monitor the pendency and ensure effective disposal of PGMS and CPGRAMS grievances in public interest and to achieve the objective of good governance, read the AR department document.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship carrier plane; Argentine 'gargoyle' shows how huge predatory dinosaurs evolved and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship car...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022