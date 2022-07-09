Delhi govt asks all dept heads for time-bound resolution of public grievances

The Delhi government aiming to further good governance has asked all heads of departments to ensure that the pending public grievances are resolved in a time bound manner and pendency of such complaints are brought down, officials said on Saturday.

In a recent meeting of senior officers including Delhi Chief Secretary, need for weekly review of redressal mechanism of pending public grievances was outlined, they said.

''The periodic review will ensure that the pending grievances received through centralized public grievance redress and monitoring system (CPGRAMS) and public grievance monitoring system (PGMS) are resolved in a time-bound manner,'' said a senior officer.

The Administrative Reforms Department of the Delhi government is mandated to compile the information of department-wise pendency on PGMS and CPGRAM platforms.

This information is to be provided to the office of Chief Secretary every fortnight on e-samikSha portal for perusal and necessary action, said a circular issued by the Administrative Reforms (AR) department.

The issue of pendency of public grievances has been configured on e-samiksha portal.

The government has instructed all the heads of departments to curb the pendency and take necessary steps to resolve them on priority, officials said.

The department will also upload such information on pendency of PGMS and CPGRAMS every fortnightly on the e-samiksha portal.

The heads of departments are required to closely monitor the pendency and ensure effective disposal of PGMS and CPGRAMS grievances in public interest and to achieve the objective of good governance, read the AR department document.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)