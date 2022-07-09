Left Menu

23-yr-old killed in encounter with Delhi police

On Friday around 8.30 pm, police saw an injured person, later identified as Tushar, who was coming from Khadar area. Police said, later, three associates of Aakash were also apprehended from Yamuna Khadar area.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 15:23 IST
A 23-year-old man was killed in a brief encounter and his three associates were arrested in northeast Delhi's Yamuna Khadar area, police said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Aakash alias illu, a resident of Kartar Nagar, they said. On Friday around 8.30 pm, police saw an injured person, later identified as Tushar, who was coming from Khadar area. He told police that five to six persons attacked him and snatched his mobile phone, a senior police officer said, adding that he was seriously injured and was sent to a hospital.

Police went to the said area in search of the suspects and reached deep into a jungle there. After spotting seven to eight suspicious persons there, police asked them to come out, but they opened two fires at the security personnel. Police again asked them to surrender, but they did not listen and again fired at them, the officer said. In retaliation, one of them received bullet injury and fell down while other persons ran away. The injured, identified as Aakash, was shifted to JPC hospital. Later he was referred to LNJP hospital where he died during treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said. One pistol, two empty cartridges have been recovered from the spot. Aakash was found involved in seven criminal cases of robbery etc. He was released on bail on June 6 in a case of New Usmanpur police station, the DCP said. Two days ago while police team was patrolling in the area, a group of miscreants had pelted stones at them, causing restraint in discharge of official duties. In this matter, a case was registered at New Usmanpur police station, they said. Police said, later, three associates of Aakash were also apprehended from Yamuna Khadar area. They have been identified as Vishal, Monu and Nikhil. Eight mobile phones, one country-made pistol, two live cartridges and one knife have been recovered. Vishal has also been found involved in six criminal cases of robbery etc., police said During interrogation, it was found that Monu and Nikhil used to dress up as women to attract the passerby. Whenever someone went near them, their associates used to rob him of his belongings and valuables, police said, adding that efforts are being made to nab the remaining accused persons.

