Left Menu

Jaipur: Two die by suicide in separate cases

The body has been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem, Singh said.In another incident, a man aged around 35 years jumped from the third floor of a shopping mall in Jhotwara area of the city.The incident occurred on Saturday morning soon after the mall opened.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-07-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 15:56 IST
Jaipur: Two die by suicide in separate cases
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents here on Saturday, police said.

Aman Baragta (22), a third-year MBBS student at Sawai Man Singh Medical College, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room in the college hostel on Saturday morning, Assistant Sub-Inspector Vikram Singh of SMS Hospital police station said.

He was from Himachal Pradesh.

No suicide note was recovered from the room. The body has been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem, Singh said.

In another incident, a man aged around 35 years jumped from the third floor of a shopping mall in Jhotwara area of the city.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning soon after the mall opened. The body has been shifted to the mortuary and efforts are being made for identification of the deceased, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship carrier plane; Argentine 'gargoyle' shows how huge predatory dinosaurs evolved and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship car...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022