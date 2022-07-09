Cops nab accused within two hours of man's murder in Mumbai

The Mumbai police arrested two brothers for allegedly attacking and killing a 21-year-old man within two hours of the crime in Powai here, an official said on Saturday. The police on Friday arrested Ajay Sanjay Gupta and his brother Anil for allegedly killing Vishal Mohitram Rao, following a verbal spat, an official from Powai police said.

The Gupta brothers attacked and killed Rao after the latter verbally abused them. The duo then fled the scene and hid in the locality, he said. A few eyewitnesses gave a description of the accused, based on which the police team looked for the duo on social media platforms and found their accounts on Instagram, the official said. Using clues from the Instagram posts, the police apprehended the brothers within two hours of the crime, he said, adding that a case under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered in this regard.

