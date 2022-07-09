Punjab police conducts cordon, search operation across state

Punjab Police on Saturday carried out special cordon-and-search operations across the state, aiming to check the movement of anti-social elements.

The operation was conducted from 11 am to 3 pm simultaneously across Punjab with the additional director general of police, inspector general, and deputy inspector general supervising the operations, they said. “ADGP/IGP rank officers from Punjab Police Headquarters were deputed in each Police district to personally supervise the operation.

“The commissioners of police and senior superintendents had identified notorious mohallas or villages where use of drugs is prevalent or certain areas which have become shelter or safe haven for criminals and anti-social elements to carry out this operation with massive deployment of the police force,'' said the officials.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav himself led one such operation in a housing society in Mohali's Kharar area, they said.

The main purpose of the operation is to check the movement of bad elements, Yadav told the media.

He said the operation will also work to instil a sense of security among people.

He said if police find anything incriminating such as drugs, or weapons, during the search, an action will be taken according to the law.

The officiating DGP said that in line with the Bhagwant Mann-led government’s zero tolerance policy against drugs and gangsters, such operations would continue till these elements are rooted out from Punjab.

''Since, we have tightened the noose around drug smugglers and gangsters, I would warn such anti-social elements to voluntarily leave the state otherwise the Punjab Police will deal them with a heavy hand,'' the DGP said.

Yadav said the topmost priority of the state government is to further intensify the fight against the contraband to make Punjab a drug-free state, besides eliminating gangster culture.

Stepping up against the organised crime, he said the force would revive basic police practices such as keeping vigil in vulnerable spots and will prepare itself to pre-empt and tackle any emergent situation. As part of the process, police stations too would be upgraded, he said.

Asked about harassment that the residents must have felt, Yadav said the operation is being conducted for the safety of the residents and the police had taken the residents' welfare societies into confidence before conducting this operation.

''We have strictly instructed all police personnel to deal with every resident in a friendly and polite manner as they conduct door-to-door checking during the course of this operation,'' Yadav said, adding that residents have appreciated this effort of the Punjab Police.

