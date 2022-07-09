Left Menu

Three brothers drown, 1 missing in Rourkela

PTI | Rourkela | Updated: 09-07-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 21:45 IST
Three brothers drowned and another went missing while bathing in Koel river in Odisha’s Rourkela city on Saturday, police said.

According to police the four minor children all brothers – Rishi Sahu, Ayush Sahu, Kunal Sahu and Kaushal Sahu – of Jharkhand had come with their parents to one of their relatives staying at Jhiripani in Rourkela.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon while they were taking bath in the Koel river ghat near the Pump House.

The three brothers were declared dead by doctors at Rourkela Government Hospital while search operation was launched to trace the missing boy, police said.

