Road accident leaves four dead in UP

Four people were on Sunday killed and two others critically injured in a collision between two motorcycles here, police said.

The incident took place at about 2 am on the Sambhal-Hasanpur road in Nakhasa area, Superintendent of Police, Chakresh Mishra, said.

Three people each were travelling on both the bikes.

The victims were identified as Pushpendra (24), Umesh (25), Surendra (26) and Yogesh (25).

The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

