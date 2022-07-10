S.Korean President Yoon soon to visit embassy of Japan to pay condolences to former PM Abe's death - Yonhap
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 10-07-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 12:19 IST
- Country:
- Korea Rep
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol is expected to pay a visit to the Japanese embassy in Seoul to pay respects to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday.
