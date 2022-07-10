Goddess Kali's blessings are with country: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said blessings of Goddess Kali are always with the country, which is moving ahead with spiritual energy for the welfare of the world.

Virtually addressing the centenary celebrations of Swami Atmasthananda, organized by Ramakrishna Mission here, the prime minister said Swami Ramakrishna Paramahansa had a vision of Goddess Kali and believed that everything was pervaded by her consciousness.

''Swami Ramakrishna Paramhansa was one such saint who had a vision of Maa Kali, who had surrendered his whole being at the feet of Maa Kali. He used to say this whole world, everything is pervaded by the consciousness of the Goddess. This consciousness is visible in the Kali Puja of Bengal. This consciousness is visible in the faith of Bengal and the country,'' Modi said.

The PM's speech came in the backdrop of a recent controversy that was created when TMC MP Mahua Moitra, at a conclave, recently said that she had every right as an individual to imagine Goddess Kali as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting deity, as each person had his or her unique way of offering prayers.

She was responding to a question in connection with the outrage over a film poster, which shows a woman dressed as the deity smoking a cigarette and holding a pride flag.

Modi, during his address, also said, ''Whenever I had the opportunity, I visited Belur Math and the (Dakhineshwar) Kali temple (across the river); it is natural to feel a connection. When your faith and beliefs are pure, the power (Goddess) herself shows you the way. The limitless blessings of Maa Kali are always with India. The country is moving ahead with this spiritual energy for the world's welfare.'' Lauding the Ramakrishna Mission for its service to humanity, Modi said its saints are known as messengers of national unity in the country and are representatives of Indian culture abroad.

''Our sages have shown us that when our thoughts are broad, we are never alone in our endeavors. You will see that many such saints of India have fulfilled resolutions with zero resources. The success of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is an example that the country had fulfilled resolutions as the convictions were firm. Lot of people didn't believe that it could be a success,'' he said.

He also pointed out that the country had administered around 200 crore vaccine doses in the last one-and-a-half years, which proves that "if convictions are pure, nothing is unachievable".

''Two years ago, several people had calculated how long it would take to vaccinate the country's people. But in the last one-and-a-half years, we have reached near the 200 crore milestone. It proves nothing is unachievable. Even when there are roadblocks, you can still find a way,'' he said.

