Maha: 63 Beed pilgrims stranded in Amarnath rescued

Sixty three people from Beed in Maharashtra got stranded during the Amarnath pilgrimage and they were later rescued and taken to Jammu, Srinagar and other places, a district administration official said on Sunday.

PTI | Beed | Updated: 10-07-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 14:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Sixty three people from Beed in Maharashtra got stranded during the Amarnath pilgrimage and they were later rescued and taken to Jammu, Srinagar and other places, a district administration official said on Sunday. A total of 63 pilgrims - 39 from Dhamangav village and 24 from Parli city in Beed district - had gone to Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir, where a flash flood occurred following a cloudburst, he said.

The pilgrims had got stranded near the Amarnath temple shrine. ''They have now been rescued and taken to places like Jammu, Srinagar, Baltal and Delhi. They are safe,'' the official said. At least 16 people were killed and several others were missing following a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the cave shrine of Amarnath, officials earlier said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

