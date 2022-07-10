Illegal arms manufacturing unearthed in Nilgiris district

An illegal arms manufacturing unit has been unearthed in the Nilgiris district and an air gun was recovered from the premises, police said on Sunday.

Based on a tip-off, police personnel carried out a search at a place in Cheppanthodu area falling under the Devala division on Saturday night and recovered one air gun and raw materials used to make spare parts for guns and arms.

Following the seizure, police said they are on the lookout for those behind the manufacture of illegal arms.

