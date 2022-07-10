Left Menu

Illegal arms manufacturing unearthed in Nilgiris district

PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 10-07-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 14:44 IST
An illegal arms manufacturing unit has been unearthed in the Nilgiris district and an air gun was recovered from the premises, police said on Sunday.

Based on a tip-off, police personnel carried out a search at a place in Cheppanthodu area falling under the Devala division on Saturday night and recovered one air gun and raw materials used to make spare parts for guns and arms.

Following the seizure, police said they are on the lookout for those behind the manufacture of illegal arms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

