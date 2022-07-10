Maha: Man who drove with traffic cop on car bonnet arrested, charged with attempt to murder

A man who allegedly drove his car with a traffic policeman on the vehicle's bonnet to escape a road violation fine has been arrested for attempt to murder, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday morning on the Kharghar stretch of Sion Panvel Highway when traffic constable Namdeo Gadekar (32) stopped the vehicle of accused Akash Jahgir, he said.

''Even as he was being talked to about a traffic violation, the accused drove away and continued for almost 600 metres with the traffic policeman perched precariously on the bonnet of the vehicle. A video too had gone viral on social media,'' the Kharghar police station official said.

Jahgir has been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) as well as provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, he informed.

